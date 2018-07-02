Sears at Oakland Mall will close as company shutters stores nationwide

TROY, Mich. - Sears Holdings Corporation announced Monday the closure of one Kmart store and nine Sears stores nationwide including the one at Oakland Mall in Troy.

The Oakland Mall Sears is one of now five locations in Michigan that will close. The other stores are located in Flint, Dearborn, Sterling Heights and Traverse City.

The company announced in May that the store in Flint, located at 3191 S Linden Road, and the store in Traverse City, located at 1212 S Airport Road would have its auto stores closed in late June. The store in Dearborn, located at 18900 Michigan Avenue, and the Sterling Heights store, located at 14100 Lakeside Circle will have its auto stores closed in late July.

Sears Holdings said the Oakland Mall store will be closing in late September 2018. However, the Michigan DieHard Auto Center will remain open.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at the closing stores.

Sears Holdings, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, in its first quarter. The company earned $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier, a quarter that included a $492 million gain tied to the sale of the Craftsman brand.

