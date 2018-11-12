Second suspect arrested in assault on Dearborn doctor

DEARBORN, Mich. - There's new information in the case of a Dearborn doctor who was assaulted last month.

Dearborn police arrested one man on suspicion of assaulting the 75-year-old man inside his practice, and now officials have another suspect in custody.

Dr. Melfin Hoberman was exiting his office at the end of the workday when an assailant followed him and attacked him. Hoberman was brutally beaten and stabbed 15 or 16 times.

"We got a lot of calls on a recent armed robbery and critical assault of an area doctor," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Those calls and tips led to new information regarding the attack.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly and immediately arrested Emmanual Vaughn. He’s still in jail on $1 million bond,” said Haddad.

Police announced they had a second suspect Monday.

“The investigation continued, and I want to report today a second subject, Jasmine Moore, had been arrested in connection with that crime. It appears that Ms. Moore may have been a patient and or acquaintance of the doctor,” said Haddad.

Both individuals have been charged with assault to intention to murder, armed robbery causing serious injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

