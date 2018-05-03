Parking deck collapse in Downtown Detroit: 8 vehicles fall, no injuries

DETROIT - A section of a parking deck caved in Thursday in Downtown Detroit, causing eight vehicles to fall, according to the facility director at Matrix Human Services.

Video shows the top floor of a parking deck at 1400 Woodbridge Street has partially collapsed. It's near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Rivard Street.

Officials said there were no injuries. Eight vehicles fell through the hole, and another is hanging slightly over the edge.

Part of a parking deck collapsed, causing eight cars to fall. (WDIV)

Aerial images show a collapsed parking deck in Detroit. (WDIV)

A parking deck collapsed in Downtown Detroit. (WDIV)

A parking deck partially collapsed at 1400 Woodbridge Street. (WDIV)

Eight cars fell through a hole during a deck collapse in Detroit, but there were no injuries. (WDIV)

A car was overturned after falling through the hole of a collapsed parking deck in Detroit. (WDIV)

There's another level of parking beneath the section that collapsed, but no people or vehicles were on the lower level, officials said.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.