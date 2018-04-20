Semi truck crashes into building in Clarkston; 1 person trapped

CLARKSTON, Mich. - A semi truck crashed into a dental office Friday afternoon in Clarkston and one person is trapped.

A semi truck crashed into a dental office April 20, 2018 in downtown Clarkston. (WDIV)

The crash happened at Ortonville and Waldon roads.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the semi hit two vehicles in the intersection and went into a building in downtown Clarkston, across from Clarkston Union Bar and Kitchen.

Witnesses said the semi crashed into Clarkston Village Dental, which is closed on Fridays. A nearby business owner said several employees were inside the building at the time of the crash.

The double-trailer truck appears to have barely missed another building before striking the side of the dental office. The truck's cab and front of its lead trailer were embedded in the dental office wall.

Authorities said one person is trapped and there are concerns of a gas leak in the area.

A semi truck crashed into a dental office in Clarkson on Friday, April 20, 2018. (WDIV)

Firefighters entering Clarkston Village Dental where a semi crashed Friday, April 20, 2018. (WDIV)

Ortonville Road is expected to be closed for several hours between Waldon Road and Washington Street.

Here on scene of where a semi-truck crashed into a dentist office. Hear from witnesses at 4. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/sqhXLTcMZH — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) April 20, 2018

