Ortonville Road closed in downtown Clarkston due to crash

CLARKSTON, Mich. - Ortonville Road through downtown Clarkston is expected to be closed for several hours Friday after a semi truck crashed into a building near Waldon Road.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the semi hit two vehicles in the intersection and went into a building in downtown Clarkston, across from Clarkston Union Bar and Kitchen.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and the Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Unit were on scene.

MORE: Semi truck crashes into building in Clarkston; 1 person trapped

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.