Semi truck crashes into dental office in Clarkston; driver extricated from gravel hauler

CLARKSTON, Mich. - A semi truck crashed into a dental office Friday afternoon in Clarkston and an investigation is underway by the Oakland County Sheriff's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

A semi truck crashed into a dental office April 20, 2018 in downtown Clarkston. (WDIV)

The crash happened at Ortonville and Waldon roads.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the duel-tandem gravel hauler was northbound on Ortonville Road and crashed into two vehicles in the intersection and went into a building in downtown Clarkston, across from Clarkston Union Bar and Kitchen.

The drivers of the Chevy Trailblazer and Buick LeSabre were not injured in the crash.

Prior to the crash, 911 dispatch received calls about a semi traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Ortonville Road.

The semi crashed into Clarkston Village Dental. A nearby business owner said several employees were inside the building at the time of the crash. All occupants of the dental office were accounted for and were not injured.

The double-trailer truck appears to have barely missed another building before striking the side of the dental office. The truck's cab and front of its lead trailer were embedded in the dental office wall.

Authorities said the semi driver was trapped and there were concerns of a gas leak in the area. The driver was extricated from the crash by firefighters and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A semi truck crashed into a dental office in Clarkson on Friday, April 20, 2018. (WDIV)

Firefighters entering Clarkston Village Dental where a semi crashed Friday, April 20, 2018. (WDIV)

Ortonville Road is expected to be closed for several hours between Waldon Road and Washington Street.

