Sentencing delayed for unlicensed dentist who operated out of Clinton Township basement

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Leka Gjokaj faced a judged Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in connection with an illegal dental practice in his basement.

Gjokaj has pleaded guilty to charges of operating without a dental license.

He was supposed to be sentenced Thursday, but that didn't happen. Due to his felony conviction and his expired visa, Gjokaj will be deported to Montenegro.

In court, Gjokaj required an interpreter. She tried to to leave the courtroom when she realized media crews were present.

Judge Carl Marlinga Jr. didn't take that lightly.

"I understand that you were upset that the media is here," Marlinga said. "That doesn't give you any right to just pick up and leave."

She ultimately decided to stay. The next problem came immediately afterward. Before Gjokak could be sentenced, a pre-sentence investigation must be completed, and that report wasn't ready.

Defense attorney Paul Lulgjuraj wanted to move forward anyway and told the court Gjokaj's wife had already been deported and their three children were on their own while Gjokaj was in jail.

The prosecutor wasn't happy with what they saw as special treatment and told the courtroom that the parents made the decision to commit crimes, knowing there could be adverse effects on the family.

It was revealed the children were staying with an aunt and are OK.

The sentencing was delayed four weeks.

Lulgjuraj admits Gjokaj is licensed in Montenegro, but not the in U.S., but insists there are no victims in the case.

"He did a damn good job," Lulgjaraj said. "Is that preying on somebody?"

