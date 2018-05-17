New surveillance footage reveals suspect in string of Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robberies

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Surveillance footage released Thursday revealed new details in a string of 7-Eleven robberies across Metro Detroit.

ORIGINAL STORY: Several 7-Eleven stores robbed in Metro Detroit this week

Police are investigating four robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the past week, three in St. Clair Shores and one in Dearborn. Police believe the four robberies may have been committed by the same man.

The man is described as between 40 and 50 years old with a heavy set build. He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with the hood closed tightly around his face, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

"He comes straight into the store, walks to the cash register, pretends to buy something and then robs them with a handgun," said St. Clair police Lt. Gary Crandall. "He doesn't walk around the store and really wasn't communicating much with anybody."

There were no reported injuries, but police are concerned he could strike again.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.