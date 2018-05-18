Severe flooding along Lake Erie in Monroe County forces residents from homes

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - There is severe flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday in Monroe County.

Onshore winds are causing waves to bust through seawalls, and some residents are being forced to get to higher ground.

“This is my home, this is my family home,” Jennifer Toman said.

It’s a home Toman has lived in for the last five years and in just a matter of minutes, her home was in jeopardy of being washed away.

"From 9:30 to 9:45 the water had moved from that split in the fence to all the way to the middle of our driveway,” Toman said.

It’s Mother Nature versus the wall that separates the lake from the homes, and Friday the wall didn’t stand a chance against the strong waves and winds. Crews filled up sand bags as well.

“It's past their basement levels, it's come over the break wall. It's through their yards and it's coming down the street. The last I heard it's past the firefighters' knees, so a foot and half, 18 inches on the road,” said Wendy Stevens, with Frenchtown Township Fire Department.

Stevens said crews are working nonstop.

"It's a struggle. We're not a big department, we got 18 full-time firefighters, only six of them are on duty,” Stevens said.

Meanwhile, the families are hoping that’s enough.

“I just couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it. It takes your breath away,” Stevens said.

