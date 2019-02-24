Severe winds bring down trees, wires across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - More than 200 flights at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport have been affected by the wind Sunday.

A high wind warning is in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday, dangerous winds tore down trees and power lines and the windstorm is far from over.

DTE Energy estimates as of 4:15 p.m., about 500 power lines have been downed across Metro Detroit. A power pole on McNichols Road in Detroit was taken down by the winds. Crews from DTE worked quickly to remove the hazard.

Surveillance video, seen below, captured a large tree branch crashing down onto three vehicles in Dearborn Heights.

The damage to the vehicles was severe. Luckily, no one was inside the vehicles when the branch came down. Two of the three vehicles are believed to be totaled.

