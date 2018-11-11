Sexual abuse claim against deceased Metro Detroit priest credible, says Detroit Archdiocese

DETROIT - An allegation that a priest who died in 1994 sexually abused a child has been found to be credible, the Archdiocese of Detroit said.

The archdiocese said in a news release Sunday that the complaint against Monsignor Thaddeus Ozog was brought to a review board and shared with prosecutors.

Ozog served as pastor or associate pastor at parishes in Detroit, Birmingham, Wayne, Waterford, Flat Rock and Hamtramck.

It is unknown if the allegation against Ozog was found in documents turned over by Roman Catholic dioceses across Michigan in a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Detroit removes priest due to credible allegations of sexual abuse

Ozog has been added to the Archdiocese's list of clergy credibly accused of abuse.

The full release can be read below.

Monsignor Thaddeus Ozog (1930-1994). Ordained in 1956. An allegation of the sexual abuse of a minor was brought forward to the Archdiocesan Review Board, considered, and has been deemed credible.

The Detroit Archdiocese – as is its practice – shared the complaint against him with civil authorities.The Review Board also commissioned an independent investigation of the allegation. When presented to the Review Board, the findings from that investigation were found to be credible, that is, having a “semblance of truth.”

The Archdiocese encourages anyone who has been abused to contact civil authorities. Individuals may also call the victim assistance coordinator at (866) 343-8055 or visit protect.aod.org. This website also contains information on removed clergy, reporting protocols, and Archdiocesan policies and practices. There are no deadlines on reporting the sexual abuse of minors by priests, deacons, and other church representatives.

Biographical Information:

Education: Sacred Heart Seminary, Detroit; SS. Cyril and Methodius Seminary, Orchard Lake; University of Detroit, Detroit.

1956: Ordained

1994: Deceased

Assignments:

1956 – 1958: Associate Pastor, Our Lady Help of Christians, Detroit

1958: Associate Pastor, St. Columban, Birmingham

1958: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of the Lakes, Waterford

1959 – 1975: Instructor (1959); Registrar (1962); Dean (1968); Rector (1970), Sacred Heart Seminary, Detroit

1975: Associate Pastor, St. Hillary, Detroit

1975: Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Wayne

1976 – 1978: Pastor, St. Roch, Flat Rock

1978 – 1994: Pastor, St. Florian, Hamtramck

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.