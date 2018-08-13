Share your well wishes for Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers while she is "gravely ill" in Detroit, her family said.

Please share your well wishes for "The Queen of Soul" right here:

Well wishes for Aretha Franklin:

I met Aretha in July 1966 at MAVERICKS FLATS in Los Angeles. My family was on vacation. My step brother Tony took me to see Aretha. After the first set she came to our table, introduced herself and asked where was I from. I said DETROIT. She smiled and asked my name. The next set she said I'd like to dedicate "If I Had A Hammer" to someone from my home town DETROIT, Sharon, and her brother Tony. That made me feel so good.

Years later, Aretha gave a concert at Cobo Hall and raffled a Cadillac. Ironically my daughter Patrice was asked on stage to pull the winning ticket. -- Sharon Hunter

We love you and are praying for you and your family. -- Brenda Clincher

May God create a miracle and make you well again. You made so many so happy. -- Ronen

I love Aretha Franklin's music -- thoughts and prayers and a lit candle for her -- l love her "Oh Christmas Tree" version. -- Love always, Laith Manni

Praying for you Aretha. You are a lady of class and elegance. Our hearts are with you. -- Gina

Prayers and love for our national treasure! -- Wyley Seals

