SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Shelby Township police said a woman who walked away from her home Wednesday night has been found dead.

Police said the woman, who is in her 60s, walked away from home wearing a bathrobe and slippers.

Shelby Township police were searching the area of 25 Mile and Shelby roads on Thursday morning and found the woman dead on a bike path.

