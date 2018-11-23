Shinola opens fourth Metro Detroit store Friday in Shinola Hotel

DETROIT - The Shinola Hotel's retail space will open Friday at 10 a.m.

The new, 1,600-square-foot outpost, located at 1420 Woodward Ave. will feature the brand's full lineup of goods, as well as items soon to be used by guests at the new Shinola Hotel, slated to open in December.

This location will be Shinola's 27th brick-and-mortar retail location in the United States and 29th worldwide. It is its fourth location in Metro Detroit.

More information can be found on Shinola Hotel's official website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.