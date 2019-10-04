Sketch featuring person of interest in Michigan State University sexual assault case released

The sketch of the person of interest was released Friday. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. - Police released more details Friday on a sexual assault that happened Sept. 8 at the South Research Pavilion and Livestock Buildings of Michigan State University.

A sketch of the person of interest in the case was posted on social media Friday. The person of interest is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with dark hair, and was wearing a green and black plaid shirt and jeans at the time of the assault.

Anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything is urged to email SchroederA@police.msu.edu.

