A small plane had trouble with its landing gear at the Troy airport. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A small plane had trouble landing Friday at the Troy airport, according to officials.

There were two people on board the plane, officials said. They were trying to land and experienced issues with the landing gear, authorities said.

There doesn't appear to be any major damage to the plane, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

