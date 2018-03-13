Smash-and-grab robbery on Detroit's west side may be connected to multiple robberies

DETROIT - Police are trying to determine if a smash-and-grab robbery on Detroit's west side on Tuesday could be tied to several other crimes.

At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, Detroit police responded to a report of a robbery at a liquor store at the corner of Tireman Avenue and Larchmont Street.

According to authorities, the culprits gained access to the store by driving a stolen van through a truck well. Steve, the owner of the store, said it isn't the first time this had happened and had recently upgraded the door to steel to avoid such an incident.

"I've had 20, 30 break-ins in here," Steve said. "I'm tired of it. I try to sell my store -- nobody want buy it. They're scared to come to the city."

The van used in the robbery is believed to be the van stolen from Perfect Cleaners Friday. The van had dozens of Farmington Hills and Novi police uniforms inside that have since been recovered.

Police have not confirmed whether or not this robbery is connected to a string of similar robberies using trucks throughout the city of Detroit just last week. So far, no arrests have been made in those robberies, or the robbery from Perfect Cleaners.

Anyone who has information regarding any of the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

