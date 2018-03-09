Novi and Farmington Hills police, firefighter uniforms stolen from cleaners in Detroit

DETROIT - Novi and Farmington Hills police and firefighter uniforms were missing after a break-in at a cleaning company early Friday morning in Detroit.

Detroit police said thieves stole two vans from the Perfect Cleaners' yard about 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 19500 block of West McNichols Road. The thieves entered the cleaning company and found the keys to the vans inside.

One van contained Novi Police Department and Novi Fire Department uniforms. The other van had Farmington Hills police and firefighter uniforms inside. Both Novi and Farmington Hills police departments confirmed they were notified about the robbery early Friday morning. Farmington Hills police said 11 officers were believed to be missing about 50-60 pieces of clothing.

UPDATE: All uniforms found dumped in Detroit

Farmington Hills police said all of their stolen uniforms have been located. Police later confirmed all of the Novi uniforms were recovered, too.

The uniforms were found later Friday morning dumped near Outer Drive and Lindsay Street in Detroit. Several pieces of clothing were found in plastic wrap or in nylon dry cleaning bags in various colors, police said.

Farmington Hills police said officer and sergeant uniforms have a silver thread badge patch while lieutenant uniforms and above will have gold thread.

Stolen vans descriptions

Detroit police are still searching for the vans. The vans are described as a white Chevrolet Express van with rear and front end damage and a white GMC Savana van. The Chevrolet Express van has license plate CE82871 and the GMC Savana van has license plate DB46109.

Anyone with information on this theft needs to contact Detroit police.

Detroit police said they were investigating whether a van that crashed into a liquor store Friday morning on West Chicago near Schaefer Highway is one of the vans from the cleaners theft.

