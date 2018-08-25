Smith Middle School assistant principal charged with home invasion in Troy

TROY - Smith Middle School assistant principal Amy Buchanan was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly breaking into a student's home.

According to authorities, Troy police officers were called to Booth Street for a possible home invasion. The homeowner received an alert from their security company that motion was detected by their camera systems at approximately 4:30 p.m..

The homeowner reviewed the footage and identified the intruder as Buchanan. The video shows Buchanan allegedly looking through a purse and drawers and walking through the house. Police believe Buchanan was familiar with the home because she drove a student there earlier in the day.

The homeowner reported that $40 was taken from the home.

Police made contact with Buchanan and arrested her for home invasion. Police said she told officers that she was looking for prescription pills in the home.

Buchanan was charged with second-degree home invasion and will be arraigned Sunday morning.

Smith Middle School's website said the 2018-19 school year is Buchanan's tenth year as the assistant principal.

