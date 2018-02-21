South Lyon High School student charged with making threats of re-enacting Florida shooting

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A student at South Lyon High School was charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection with threats made against the school on social media.

Ryan Robert Debruyne, 18, of Green Oak Township, was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism.

According to police, Debruyne sent a friend messages on Snapchat asking if he wanted to re-enact the shooting that occurred last week in Florida. The friend told Debruyne “no” and informed the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office about the threat.

Authorities went to Debruyne’s home in Saturday and his parents allowed officers inside the home.

Officers interviewed the suspect and he allegedly admitted to sending the message. No firearms were found in his possession.

Debruyne was arraigned on charges Tuesday and his bond was set at $10 million cash. He remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail.

Police said the department will continue to work closely with school administrators and will perform frequent safety checks of the schools on a daily basis.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.