Southfield family kicked off American Airlines flight after passengers complain about body odor

MIAMI - A Southfield family trying to return home from vacation in Miami was kicked off a flight Wednesday after other passengers complained about their body odor, according to WPLG.

Yossi and Jennie Adler and their 19-month-old daughter were on an American Airlines flight back to Detroit on Wednesday night when they said they were escorted off the plane.

"All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, 'Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we're not letting you back on,'" Yossi Adler told WPLG.

He said workers at Miami International Airport promised to take their luggage off the plane, but it didn't happen.

"They have our car seat, stroller, everything," Jennie Adler told WPLG.

The family told WPLG via text message that they were on a flight back to Detroit on Thursday morning -- but not before making sure they wouldn't have the same problem.

"We stopped several people in the airport and, it's embarrassing, but we asked them, 'Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling," Jennie Adler told WPLG.

Yossi Adler said he wants to know the real reason his family was booted from the plane.

"I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth," he said. "What was it?

"There's no body odor that we have. There's nothing wrong with us."

American Airlines issued the following statement:

"Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday."

