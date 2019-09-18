Southfield man accused of driving 124 mph on freeway, leading police on chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Southfield man is accused of driving 124 mph on a Metro Detroit freeway, leading police on a chase and trying to report his vehicle as stolen, authorities said.

Police tried to pull over Devin Gregory Myers, 20, of Southfield, around 8:30 p.m. on July 23 for going 124 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 near I-94, officials said.

Myers was driving recklessly in a gray Chevrolet, police said.

A Michigan State Police trooper requested help from the MSP helicopter and began following Myers, officials said.

Authorities said Myers disregarded the lights and sped off on westbound I-94. He committed several other traffic violations while being followed by the helicopter, police said.

Myers drove under TCF Center on the Lodge Freeway, and the helicopter lost sight of his Chevrolet, according to authorities.

Troopers found the vehicle running under the TCF Center and Myers' wallet on the ground nearby, officials said.

They went to Myers' home and learned he was trying to report the Chevrolet as stolen, police said.

Myers was arrested, interviewed and released pending further investigation, officials said.

Further interviews of witnesses and cellphone records led to Myers being charged with fleeing and eluding -- third habitual offender and false report of a felony.

He was arraigned Wednesday at 36th District Court and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 30.

