Man from viral video that prompted Royal Oak police apology charged in connection with police chase

DETROIT - A man who was in a viral video that prompted Royal Oak police to apologize to him last month allegedly led Michigan State Police troopers on a chase weeks earlier.

Police said they attempted to stop Devin Myers, 20, of Southfield, about 8:30 p.m. July 23 for driving 124 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 near I-94.

After fleeing police, troopers found the vehicle running under the TCF Center in Detroit and Myers' wallet on the ground nearby, officials said.

They went to Myers' home and learned he was trying to report the Chevrolet as stolen, police said.

Myers was arrested, interviewed and released pending further investigation, officials said.

Further interviews of witnesses and cellphone records led to Myers being charged Wednesday with fleeing and eluding -- third habitual offender and false report of a felony.

Royal Oak police apologized to Myers, a black man, after a video of an officer approaching him for allegedly looking at a white woman suspiciously Aug. 13 caused outrage. The officer had Myers stopped for nearly 20 minutes.

The officer from the incident later resigned.

Myers is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail in connection with the chase.

