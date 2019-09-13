Southwest Detroit residents call for Marathon Refinery to shut down after leak

DETROIT - Residents living near the Marathon Refinery in Detroit are calling for it to shut down after a leak Thursday.

They held a rally in Downtown Detroit.

A leak at the refinery created an oil vapor cloud over the area and workers evacuated the plant. Parts of the interstate were shut down. Officials insisted there was never a threat to the public.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy regulates Marathon's refinery. The agency is responsible for air quality monitoring.

In February, smelly odors filled the air after vapors were released. With the latest leak, local environmental groups will rally at the state facility demanding to know what's going on.

