St. Clair Shores police in standoff with barricaded gunman, 2 injuries reported

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A 60-year-old man is in a standoff with St. Clair Shores police after officials said he shot two people Thursday night before locking himself inside a home near 13 Mile Road and Saint Margaret Street.

A young girl and a woman were shot Thursday night. Police said the man became upset around 10 p.m. because his neighbors were lighting off fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The scene was still very active Friday afternoon. Police said they tried to contact the man several times and made attempts to get inside the home. Officials still have the area blocked off and are asking residents to remain inside their homes.

Police said they are using multiple tactics to get him out of the house peacefully. They said they have called him multiple times but he just hangs up.

The man went outside and got into an argument with his neighbor because he didn't like the noise and wanted them to leave, according to authorities. He went back to his home, came out with a laser affixed to a rifle, went back in to get another rifle and then started firing shots, officials said.

"He came back out with the laser beam again," his neighbor said. "He's aiming it. No one paid him any attention. At this point, he walks directly across the street, he puts his arm up and just starts firing at the kids. Then he starts firing when we were running, scattering, getting the kids in the house. Then, he opens fire again, started aiming at anyone who didn't make it in the house."

