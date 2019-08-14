News

Start your weekend with beer and yoga at the Founders Taproom in Detroit

Sip and Stretch includes yoga class, pint of beer

By Amber Ainsworth

The Founders Brewing Co. Detroit taproom (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

DETROIT - Yoga and beer on a patio -- seems like a pretty relaxing way to start the weekend.

Saturday's Sip and Stretch at the Founders Taproom in Detroit will include a one hour class with Detroit Yoga Lab and beer.

Tickets are $20 for the class, which begins at 9:45 a.m. A ticket includes a pint of a Class 1 or Class 2 beer. Be sure to bring your own yoga mat.

Buy tickets here.

Sip and Stretch will also be held on Oct. 5.

