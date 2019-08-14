Start your weekend with beer and yoga at the Founders Taproom in Detroit

DETROIT - Yoga and beer on a patio -- seems like a pretty relaxing way to start the weekend.

Saturday's Sip and Stretch at the Founders Taproom in Detroit will include a one hour class with Detroit Yoga Lab and beer.

Tickets are $20 for the class, which begins at 9:45 a.m. A ticket includes a pint of a Class 1 or Class 2 beer. Be sure to bring your own yoga mat.

Sip and Stretch will also be held on Oct. 5.

