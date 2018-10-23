State of Michigan launches new website to help combat growing opioid epidemic

To make it easier to find information and resources and help stop opioid-related deaths in Michigan, the state has launched a new website.

LANSING, Mich. - To make it easier to find information and resources and help stop opioid-related deaths in Michigan, the state has launched a new website.

The website brings together information from all state departments involved in combating the growing opioid epidemic.

To make it easy for Michigan residents to find resources in their area, the site includes interactive maps showing where licensed treatment centers are found in their area.

It also contains all resources needed for prescribers, pharmacists, victims of drug addiction and their families to help play a part in ending the opioid crisis in Michigan.

The new site also features:

• Michigan-specific opioid-related facts.

• Information on prescription data of controlled substances for prescribers and pharmacists.

• Resources and information to find and get help.

• Information on opioid-related legislation.

• Tools and resources to help grow awareness on the effects of opioid addiction.

To access the website, visit michigan.gov/opioids.

