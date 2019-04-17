State police executing search warrant at Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Michigan State Police officials are executing a search warrant at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, authorities confirmed.

See live video of the raid above.

The prosecutor's office is located at 1 South Main Street in Mt. Clemens.

Eric Smith is the Macomb County prosecutor.

Police have not released additional details about the search.

Related: Macomb County officials call for audit of Prosecutor Eric Smith's funds

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith speaks during a news conference about school threats on April 3, 2018. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.