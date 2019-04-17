State police executing search warrant at Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Michigan State Police officials are executing a search warrant at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, authorities confirmed.
- See live video of the raid above.
The prosecutor's office is located at 1 South Main Street in Mt. Clemens.
Eric Smith is the Macomb County prosecutor.
Police have not released additional details about the search.
Related: Macomb County officials call for audit of Prosecutor Eric Smith's funds
Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.