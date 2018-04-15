State representative holding fundraiser for girl shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - It's been one week since 3-year-old London Muldrow was shot at a gas station in northwest Detroit.

On Sunday, a state representative is holding a fundraiser for the family to support them during this difficult time.

"She loves to dance. She loves to play with her iPad. She loves church," said London's grandmother, Patrice Kelly.

Kelly said it's been a difficult week.

"It's been truly been devastating to see your grandchild go from a live child, playing, talking, dancing, praising in church and then goes to, you know, so it's truly devastating for the family," Kelly said.

State Rep. LaTanya Garrett wanted to support the family.

"I couldn't imagine of the assistance that the parents would need emotionally and then on top of that spiritually," Garrett said.

Garrett is holding a fundraiser Sunday evening in Highland Park.

"That's what I'm here for. It's about sisterhood, it's about a strong brotherhood and it's just about building relationships," Garrett said.

For London's family, the timing is just right.

"It's amazing for the family that she just encompassed her love around us," Kelly said.

Kelly said it's about more than helping the family financially. She believes the fundraiser will not only bring the community together for London, but help stop the violence in the city.

"London is saving lives right now just because of this thing that's going on. It has opened the eyes of people, and what she's doing tomorrow, is going to make it even better," Kelly said.

The fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge at 50 Manchester in Highland Park.

