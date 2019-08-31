State troopers investigating deadly Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. - The Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday that occurred in Inkster.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 26600 block of Lehigh Street. A man was shot and killed in his car.

Police said a man got into a fight with another driver and during the confrontation, he was shot in the head.

At this time, police do not know what the argument was about or if the two people knew each other, but they don't believe it was a random shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.