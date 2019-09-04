Vigil planned for man killed while looking at houses in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - A vigil is being held Wednesday for a man killed while looking at houses in Inkster over the weekend.

Nick Jones was fatally shot Saturday when he got out of his car in the 26600 block of Lehigh Street.

Jones' cousin, Barbara Cooper, and her husband, Willie Cooper, said he was looking at houses in the area with a family member when there was some sort of altercation with an unknown man.

"He was telling the guy: 'God bless you brother, God bless you. What are you doing?'" Willie Cooper said.

Jones is remembered for his strong faith. He served as a videographer at Pentecostal Temple for years.

"So many things and memories we have locked in have been because of Nick and his skill," Pastor Kellen Brooks said.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

