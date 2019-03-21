Stephen McAfee murder: Timeline of events

Macomb County Sheriff's investigators say two people are responsible for 19-year-old Stephen McAfee's murder.

Here is a timeline of events since his disappearance, according to investigators:

March 10, 2016 -- McAfee last seen

McAfee was last seen March 10, 2016 at his home on Walden Drive in Macomb Township. Attempts to locate him through his cellphone were unsuccessful.

March 13, 2016 -- Missing person report filed

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office takes a report of missing person March 13, 2016 from McAfee's family. His parents said the teen was last seen about 2:30 a.m. March 10, 2016.

Case goes cold for a year

The case went cold for nearly a year. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office:

"An investigation was started by Macomb County and multiple friends/family were interviewed. Investigators followed up on numerous tips, missing person posters were distributed, and a reward was offered. A private investigator was utilized by the family. All leads were exhausted and the case went cold."

March, 2017 -- Suspect tells friend about murder

According to investigators, Eevette Renee MacDonald told her friend she knew what happened to McAfee. MacDonald allegedly said her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Michael Fiacco, shot McAfee to death in a wooded area in Bruce Township.

April 26, 2017 -- Friend goes to investigators

Investigators said MacDonald's friend went to the Sheriff's Office, with her father, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, where she told investigators MacDonald confided in her that she helped Fiacco dispose of McAfee’s body a month after Fiacco shot him in the woods in Bruce Township.

MacDonald and Fiacco both were arrested that day.

April 27, 2017 -- Human remains uncovered in Ray Township

Sheriff’s investigators searched two locations: A vacant property in Bruce Township and Fiacco’s home in Ray Township. Evidence and remains were located at both locations, the Sheriff's Office said. Lower extremity remains and a skull were found buried near Fiacco's home, investigators said. Neighbors told Local 4 they watched as a person wearing a jail jump suit showed investigators the area behind the home.

Human remains were found in a shallow grave April 27, 2017 behind a home in Ray Township. (WDIV)

At the Bruce Township location, a lower jaw bone and clothing were found, investigators said. Positive identification was made from evidence found at the Bruce Township location, which is near 34 Mile Road and Van Dyke. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said this is a vacant plot of land.

April 28, 2017 -- Details emerge, suspects arraigned on charges

Detective Mark Morfino presented findings from an investigation to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and warrants were issued for both Fiacco and MacDonald. Morfino spoke about the case before the suspects were arraigned. Morfino explained how a witness first came forward and told investigators how MacDonald told her Fiacco killed McAfee at the location in Bruce Township. Fiacco was interviewed about McAfee's missing persons case twice and denied knowledge of it both times, Morfino said.

MacDonald also was interviewed in September 2016, but she denied knowledge of the case, too, Morfino said.

However, during a subsequent interview MacDonald told investigators Fiacco killed McAfee and showed her the body about a month later, Morfino said.

"She indicated both of them took an ax recovered from Mr. Fiacco's house and cut the body in half," Morfino testified. "They retrieved the lower extremities of Mr. McAfee and also his skull, placed it in a duffel bag and transported it to (Fiacco's) residence. After that they buried the skull and lower extremities at Mr. Fiacco's residence."

Morfino said MacDonald later burned the duffel bag.

Ultimately, according to Morfino's testimony, Fiacco said during an interview that he shot McAfee three times, once in the stomach and twice in the back, when they were in a wooded area in Bruce Township.

"(Fiacco) did admit that he drove Mr. McAfee from a Macomb Township location to an address and area at 34 Mile Road in Bruce Township, and they both walked to a wooded area. At one point during their travels he alleged that Mr. McAfee attacked him and (Fiacco) was in possession of a firearm at the time. He did admit that he fired three shots, one into the stomach of Mr. McAfee. And he stated after Mr. McAfee remained on the ground he fired two more shots into Mr. McAfee's back. He subsequently left the scene," said Morfino.

Fiacco, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, lying to a police officer and felony firearms violations.

MacDonald, 18, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body and lying to a police officer.

Both were video arraigned Friday at the 42nd District Court in Romeo. Fiacco is being held without bond.

MacDonald's attorney argued for a $10,000, 10 percent, bond because she is a high school senior who is already enrolled in classes this fall at Macomb Community College. Her bond was set at $20,000. If she posts bond, she will have to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with McAfee's family.

Motive still unclear

Investigators and Prosecutor Eric Smith said the motive for this crime is not clear at this time. Investigators said Fiacco gave multiple stories. Smith called it "sketchy."

“Their motive is a little sketchy right now," Smith said during a news conference Friday, April 28, 2017. "But after the thorough investigation by the investigators with the Sheriff’s Department, we’re confident in our charges and we’re confident in our ability to prove these charges.”

Wickersham said there is no evidence the homicide was drug-related. The Sheriff's Office said more information about this case will be provided when it becomes available.

Both defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

Feb. 7, 2019 -- Fiacco found guilty

Fiacco was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death and dismemberment of McAfee.

He had been charged with first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge. His defense argued he acted in self-defense.

He is expected to be sentenced March 21, 2019.

March 7, 2019 -- MacDonald sentenced to 1 year in prison

Eevette MacDonald was sentenced March 7, 2019 to one year in prison and three years of probation. She originally was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body and lying to a police officer.

She struck a plea deal in December, pleading guilty to the first two charges in exchange for the dismissal of the lying to a police officer charge. That plea was officially accepted in court Thursday before her sentencing was handed down.

She could have faced up to 10 years in prison for the disinterment and mutilation of a dead body conviction, but Judge Jennifer Faunce sentenced her to just the one year of incarceration.

March 21, 2019 -- Fiacco sentenced

Andrew Fiacco was sentenced March 21, 2019 to at least 52 years in prison.

Fiacco spoke before his sentencing, telling the court he did have remorse and that he missed McAfee, someone he said he considered to be a friend. He said he did look up to McAfee "in many ways."

"I have nightmares. I take full responsibility. Stephen was ... I miss him so much. I am so sorry," he said.

