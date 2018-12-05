Sterling Heights man accused of threatening 'large-scale violence' after being fired

A Sterling Heights man was arrested for making threats of violence, police said. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of threatening "large-scale violence" toward a Pontiac business that had fired him the day before, according to police.

Deputies were called at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to the United Shore Mortgage Building in the 500 block of East South Boulevard in Pontiac.

Officials learned a 31-year-old Sterling Heights man who had been fired Monday was making threatening statements via text messages, according to authorities.

An employee told deputies he had received texts from the former employee threatening "large-scale violence."

The employee told police that a coworker showed him a Snapchat post from the former employee, in which he was holding a firearm, officials said.

Sterling Heights police said they went to the man's last known address, detained him and turned him over to Oakland County deputies.

Deputies said they removed five firearms from the man's home. They are being held for safekeeping, according to authorities.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

