Sterling Heights man charged with making terrorist threat after being fired from Pontiac business

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man was charged Thursday in connection with threats of "large-scale violence" toward the Pontiac business that had fired him the day before, according to police.

Ahmed Anwarullah, 31, is charged with making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Deputies were called at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to the United Shore Mortgage Building in the 500 block of East South Boulevard in Pontiac.

Officials learned Anwarullah, who had been fired Monday, was making threatening statements via text messages, according to authorities.

An employee told deputies he had received texts from Anwarullah threatening "large-scale violence."

The employee told police that a co-worker showed him a Snapchat post from Anwarullah, in which he was holding a firearm, officials said.

Sterling Heights police said they went to Anwarullah's last known address, detained him and turned him over to Oakland County deputies.

Deputies said they removed five firearms from Anwarullah's home. They are being held for safekeeping, according to authorities.

Anwarullah was arraigned Thursday at 50th District Court. He is being held on $50,000 bail and must wear a GPS tether and surrender his passport before being released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 18.

