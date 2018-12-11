Sterling Heights man charged in transgender woman's murder in Detroit

DETROIT - A Sterling Heights man is charged in the shooting death of a transgender woman in Detroit.

Wayne County prosecutors say 46-year-old Albert Weathers shot and killed Kelly Stough.

Weathers was arraigned on charges of open murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His bond has been set at $1 million and his next court date is set for Dec. 20, 2018.

