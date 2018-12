STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights family is searching for answers in the murder of a loved one.

It was one year ago when 24-year-old Kiah Hopson was found killed in the parking lot of the Parkside East Apartments at Van Dyke Avenue near 19 Mile Road.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Contact them at 800-SPEAK-UP.

