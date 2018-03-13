Stolen van used in liquor store smash-and-grab robbery on Detroit's west side

A stolen van was used to break into a liquor store on March 13, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An investigation is underway after an apparent smash-and-grab robbery attempt in which the suspects used a stolen van to break through the front of a liquor store on Detroit's west side.

Detroit Police have been on scene at the liquor store, on Tireman Avenue just east of Livernois, since the report of the robbery came in about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The van used in the robbery matches the description and license plate number of a van stolen from Perfect Cleaners last week, in addition to dozens of Farmington Hills and Novi police uniforms. Those uniforms were recovered shortly after.

Police have not confirmed whether or not this robbery is connected to a string of similar robberies using trucks throughout the city of Detroit just last week. So far, no arrests have been made in those robberies, or the robbery from Perfect Cleaners.

Local 4 is working to obtain any surveillance footage from inside the store.

