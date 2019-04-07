Student at Birmingham school diagnosed with confirmed case of measles

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - According to Birmingham Public Schools, a student at Derby Middle School has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of measles.

By Michigan law, all students are required to be immunized with two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine or have a history of measles disease. If your child is fully vaccinated or has a documented medical diagnosis of previous illness, please make sure you have provided a copy to your school office so it may be included in their health record.

Birmingham Public Schools said it is working with the Oakland County Health Department. For any additional information on signs and symptoms, visit the Oakland County Health Department website here.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of measles call the emergency room or physician's office before you arrive so doctors can take the steps needed to protect other patients from possible exposure.

Symptoms, treatment

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact and through the air by sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on the face.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”

