Study: Millennials and men are the worst tippers

DETROIT - A new study has found that millennials and men are the worst tippers.

The study examined tipping in several fields. The study found baby boomers tip their servers 23% more often than millennials. They're also 20% more likely to tip hair stylists and 16% more likely to tip food delivery workers, according to the study.

Local 4's Jason Colthorp spoke with some millennials and a server who agrees with the study's results.

