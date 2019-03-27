Substitute teacher accidentally plays porn to middle school students in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Porn was somehow accidentally shown to students in a middle school classroom in Dearborn.

A subsitute teacher was trying to show a history video March 13 when a video showing pornography started playing in an eighth-grade classroom at O.L. Smith Middle School.

"Unfortunately, for about 30 seconds, some images came up, pornographic images came up on the screen," said David Mustonen, Dearborn Public Schools spokesperson.

Mustonen said the district is working with its filtering software company to figure out how the video got through internet filters.

The district and Dearborn police investigated the teacher after the incident. While what happened is being considered a glitch, the subsitute will not teach in the district's schools again.

"We both came to the conclusion that there was no intent that took place," Mustonen said.

Parents are questioning how a porn clip was shown in place of a history video.

"It doesn't make any sense," said parent Henry Laige. "I come from an older generation, so I'm like, 'Whoa, how can this happen?'"

