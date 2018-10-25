Surveillance video shows thieves smash truck into Warren liquor store

WARREN, Mich. - Surveillance footage captured thieves use a Dodge Ram pickup truck to smash into a Warren party store just before 5 a.m. Thursday

The store is located on 9 Mile Road at Marmon Street.

William Dwyer, the Warren police commissioner, said he's sick of this type of smash-and-grab and he's getting together with other police departments to try to figure out a solution.

Tom Salem and his brother Nick own the Korner party store. They were afraid they could become a victim of a smash-and-grab.

The thieves used a stolen pickup truck at 4:40 a.m. to crash through the storefront. Two men exited the truck and went straight to the ATM. Nick and Tom, knowing it was a target, had already emptied the money from the ATM.

The thieves fled, leaving the pickup truck behind.

The thieves caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage to the funeral home and left with nothing.

The brothers were planning to install large cement pillars, "in a couple days," to prevent a burglary like this from happening.

This attempted smash-and-grab robbery is just one of several reported in Metro Detroit over the past few months. Police are investigating whether this incident is related to a similar one at the same time Thursday morning in Detroit. Someone slammed a vehicle into Lynch Liquor Store on Van Dyke near I-94.

