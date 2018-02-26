Suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Detroit fatally shoots himself in Ohio

DETROIT - A deadly shooting at a gas station on Detroit’s west side sparked an all-day manhunt that ended across the state line in Ohio.

It all started with the gunman killing three people on the Westside, then a fourth at a home nearby. Police say he then carjacked someone in Van Buren Township and was finally stopped just south of Toledo where shots were exchanged with police.

“I got a phone call saying I need to come down here," Terrance Hall said.

That’s how Hall got the news about what happened to his brother and niece. Police said his brother, Ralphael Hall, his niece and another woman were at the gas station on Detroit’s west side, when they were shot to death by 27-year-old George Anthony Davis.

Investigators said Davis pulled up to the gas station, in a small silver sedan, when he pulled up to a SUV.

Detectives said the suspect and the victim in the passenger seat of that SUV have a child together and got into some type of argument, when things got heated.

"He pulls a firearm from his waist band and he fires into the van, then he fires to the guy pumping the gas and goes back to his vehicle, it appears that he either got another gun or he reloaded and came back and fired more into the vehicle as well as the young man that was on the ground,” said Detroit police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett.

Hall said his brother and niece didn't deserve this.

"It’s a shame that you can’t go to the gas station around the corner from your house, where you been living for the last 20 years and get gas and be safe,” Hall said.

The Rev. Spencer Ellis, pastor of the Citadel Praise Church, said he’s lost for words after hearing the news about his church member.

"Ralphael Hall is one of our deacons and one of our best deacons. Our hearts are heavy, we pray for his wife and his family and our church family, even for this community," Ellis said.

"He’s a working man, church-going man, and that’s the only thing I can really say, because he doesn’t have any enemies,” Hall said.

Ellis said the violence must end.

"It’s tragic, all the stuff that unfortunately is senseless violence, senseless killing. We can’t find other ways to resolve things. We can’t disagree without being disagreeable," Ellis said.

Police said the violence didn't end at the gas station. Davis left and drove to his cousin’s house and killed him during an argument.

Hours later, police found Davis in Ohio.

Deputies said Davis shot at police and then shot himself. He died from his injuries. Local 4 spoke to one man who saw everything at the scene in Ohio/

"I guess he jumped out and he ended up running," he said. "I guess somewhere along the way he shot himself. I just heard a pop. At that point, I just got back in my car.”

Meanwhile, Ellis said something needs to be done about the crime.

"We got to keep striving and keep reaching out to our community, keep offering programs, keep offering Christ, find jobs for our young men," Ellis said.

