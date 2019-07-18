Suspect in fatal Warren hit-and-run arraigned after being arrested in Georgia

WARREN, Mich. - Weeks after a hit-and-run that killed a man in Warren, the woman suspected of being the driver was in court to be arraigned.

Authorities found the suspect, Valeria Ann Bostle, in Georgia. Bostle claimed she didn't go on the run after the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 55-year-old Peter Chisholm on

Police, however, said it was clear that she changed her appearance after the crash. They said they found her car as it was on its way to be sold and they found the grill of her car in her work parking lot.

Valeria Ann Bostle.

Chisholm was dragged nearly a mile on June 5. The crash closed Schoenherr Road from Julius Avenue to Groesbeck Highway in Warren for eight hours. Police said two more vehicles hit the man and stopped. The driver of the third vehicle made the 911 call.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.