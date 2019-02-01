Suspect in hit-and-run arrested after man critically injured in crash on I-94 at Telegraph in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. - A hit-and-run driver was arrested Friday after a crash left a man critically injured on I-94 at Telegraph Road in Taylor, police said.

You can see aerial footage of the crash in the video posted above.

Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-94 around 7:50 a.m. Friday.

Pieces of the car and the guard rail were pushed into a man involved in the crash, injuring him in his car, police said. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove him, according to Michigan State Police officials.

A crash shut down westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road on Feb. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

He is in critical condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

Troopers said the other driver stopped briefly but then fled the scene after the crash. A witness took a picture of the license plate, and the driver was arrested shortly after the crash, according to authorities.

She was taken to MSP's Metro South Post for processing, police said.

All lanes of I-94 reopened around 11 a.m. Friday.

