Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested after crash on WB I-94 at Telegraph Road

A crash shut down westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road on Feb. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - A hit-and-run driver was arrested Friday after a crash that closed westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road in Taylor, police said.

At least one person involved in the crash is in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Troopers said one of the vehicles fled the scene after the crash. The driver was arrested before 11 a.m.

All lanes reopened around 11 a.m. Friday.

A medical helicopter from the University of Michigan responded to the scene.

U of M helicopter arrives on accident scene I-94 West and Telegraph in Taylor. Updates on Local 4 News. pic.twitter.com/A1wYC0WBhA — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) February 1, 2019

Firefighters from the Taylor Fire Department responded to the crash scene.

