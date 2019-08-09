Suspect shot, killed during Warren home invasion, homeowner injured

WARREN, Mich. - Police are investigating a double shooting at a home in Warren on Friday morning.

According to authorities, there was a shootout at about 2:30 a.m. with the homeowner and a home invasion suspect suspect in the 3000 block of Blancke Drive, near 13 Mile and Hoover roads.

The home invasion suspect was killed and the homeowner was injured, police said.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the shooting wasn't random and the people involved knew each other.

The homeowner said the 26-year-old suspect was armed with two semiautomatic weapons. The homeowner said he was able to grab one of the weapons and fatally shot the suspect.

A family with two young children was sleeping upstairs when the shots were fired.

"This could have been a greater tragedy if they were downstairs," Dwyer said.

The homeowner was struck by a bullet and was taken to a hospital. A woman who was parked nearby is believed to be involved and was taken into policy custody.

