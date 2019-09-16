Suspect surrenders after standoff, shooting in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - The all-clear was given in Garden City after two people were shot and police cleared a barricaded gunman situation.

The suspect emerged from the home using a walker. Police said a man and woman were shot at 11 a.m. Monday. The suspect kept police at bay for more than two hours after the shooting.

The standoff happened on Belton Street. Police said a man was shot in his arm and a woman was shot in her stomach.

