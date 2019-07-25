Suspected car thieves ram Detroit police vehicle on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for suspected car thieves who rammed a DPD vehicle early Thursday morning. It’s unclear if the car was stolen during a carjacking or not.

It started when two men stole the car near a gas station on Houston Whittier and Hayes on the city’s east side.

Moments later, Detroit officers spotted the stolen car near Cedar Grove and Gratiot. The suspects rammed the Detroit cruiser, but it only had minor damage.

No officers were hurt.

That’s when one of the suspects jumped out of the car and ran off. The other continued driving the stolen vehicle and took off.

Officers then found the stolen car, abandoned outside a home at Parkgrove and Alcoy near Schoenherr. The remaining car thief was not inside. Officers are searching for the men.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.



