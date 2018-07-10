Suspected drunken driver arrested after fleeing Southfield crash that killed 2 women

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police believe a 20-year-old man who fled a fatal crash in Southfield early Tuesday was drunk.

Original story: 2 killed in crash on Berg Road in Southfield; alcohol suspected

The man was turning his vehicle from Northwestern Highway onto southbound Berg Road around 6 a.m. when he lost control and hit a tree.

Police said the man ran from the scene, leaving behind two women who were killed in the crash. Police located the man a short time later. He was given a preliminary breath test and was taken a to a hospital for a blood draw.

Two people were killed July 10, 2018 in a crash in Southfield. (WDIV)

Audrey Cameron witnessed the fatal crash and said she is praying for the families of the victims.

"I heard the car screeching...and then the car, boom, boom, boom, and I saw a lot of smoke and I saw the debris," Cameron said. "The car rolled twice and it stopped, and at that time, I ran in the house and I called 911."

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get the victims out of the vehicle, which had rolled over onto Berg Road.

Family members identified one of the victims as Marcia Gingles. The driver's identity will not be released until he is formally charged.

Southfield police are investigating the fatal crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

