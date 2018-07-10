2 killed in crash on Berg Road in Southfield; alcohol suspected

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A vehicle crashed into a tree Tuesday morning along Berg Road in Southfield, killing two passengers inside the vehicle.

Southfield police said the 20-year-old Southfield man who was driving the vehicle had lost control while trying to negotiate the turn from Northwestern Highway onto southbound Berg Road. The vehicle crashed into a tree at about 6:10 a.m.

The driver fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by police a short time later. Police believe he may have been drunk at the time of the crash. He was given a preliminary breath test and was taken a to a hospital for a blood draw.

A 21-year-old Southfield woman was found dead in the vehicle. Another woman believed to be in her 20s was taken out of the vehicle and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get the victims out of the vehicle, which had rolled over onto Berg Road. The road was closed at Civic Center Drive.

Southfield police are investigating this deadly crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash needs to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.